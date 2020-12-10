AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.97

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.97 and traded as low as $17.35. AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 111,024 shares traded.

BOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. The company has a market cap of C$474.41 million and a PE ratio of 20.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.97.

In related news, Director Alan Jd Watson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.18, for a total value of C$429,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,491,100. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,250 shares of company stock worth $490,575.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

