Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) (LON:BYOT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.90

Shares of Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) (LON:BYOT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $6.75. Byotrol plc (BYOT.L) shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 736,811 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of £30.00 million and a P/E ratio of 67.50.

In related news, insider Nic Hellyer purchased 129,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,389.60 ($13,574.08).

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

