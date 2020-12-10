Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.29

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.29 and traded as low as $55.78. Trend Micro shares last traded at $55.78, with a volume of 879 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMICY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trend Micro in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 17.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.