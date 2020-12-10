Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.55

Shares of Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.43. Encision shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 10,433 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Encision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIA)

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

