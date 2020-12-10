ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.38

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.38 and traded as low as $35.54. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 132,222 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIXM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 696,439 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.