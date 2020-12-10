Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) (LON:VELA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) (LON:VELA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 261,925,081 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 18.03 and a quick ratio of 18.03. The company has a market capitalization of £7.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) (LON:VELA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

