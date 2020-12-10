Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.99

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as low as $2.34. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 3,094,618 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CELP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

