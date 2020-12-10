Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.24. Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 798,916 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.17 million and a PE ratio of -11.30.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LAM)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Church Rock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.