Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $71.30

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.30 and traded as low as $63.40. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 2,081 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$714.45 million and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$74.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.30.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Enzio Di Gennaro sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.25, for a total value of C$773,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,589,125.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.