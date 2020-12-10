Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.27. Lexaria Bioscience shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 102,782 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Christopher Bunka acquired 195,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LXRP)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology that changes the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream, promoting healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness for lipophilic active molecules.

