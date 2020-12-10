BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.74

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and traded as high as $14.50. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 9,640 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 28.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 65,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 37,439 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BSD)

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

