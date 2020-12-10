BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.74

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and traded as high as $14.50. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 9,640 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.
BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BSD)
BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.