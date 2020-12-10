Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.40

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and traded as high as $19.24. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 2,198 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Bridgford Foods worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

