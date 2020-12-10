Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $204.81

Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.81 and traded as high as $271.58. Saga plc (SAGA.L) shares last traded at $254.80, with a volume of 916,951 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Saga plc (SAGA.L) from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Saga plc (SAGA.L) alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. The company has a market capitalization of £351.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Saga plc will post 1331.0000304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saga plc (SAGA.L) Company Profile (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Saga plc (SAGA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga plc (SAGA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.