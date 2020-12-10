Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.36

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and traded as high as $17.30. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 28,467 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. The company's Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

