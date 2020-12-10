Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.03

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and traded as high as $7.58. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 73,442 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 99,937 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 67,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.