Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.96

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.05. Quest Resource shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 32,632 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on QRHC. ValuEngine cut Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 million, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, paper, and construction debris, as well as batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

