PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.13

PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $3.22. PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 2,430 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)

Piraeus Bank SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. The company was founded on July 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.