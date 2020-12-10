Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.25

Shares of Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and traded as high as $15.80. Absa Group shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97.

Absa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGRPY)

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

