GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Critical Contrast

GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GAINSCO alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GAINSCO and Third Point Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

GAINSCO has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GAINSCO and Third Point Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A Third Point Reinsurance N/A -3.34% -1.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAINSCO and Third Point Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAINSCO $393.54 million 0.97 $20.21 million N/A N/A Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.93 $200.62 million N/A N/A

Third Point Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than GAINSCO.

GAINSCO Company Profile

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for GAINSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAINSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.