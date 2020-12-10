Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $108.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Shares of CM stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

