Critical Survey: Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) versus Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB)

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Iochpe-Maxion has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unique Fabricating has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and Unique Fabricating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iochpe-Maxion 2.98% 6.78% 2.46% Unique Fabricating -5.42% -10.09% -3.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and Unique Fabricating’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iochpe-Maxion $2.54 billion 0.19 $85.51 million $0.14 7.68 Unique Fabricating $152.49 million 0.33 -$9.07 million ($0.16) -31.94

Iochpe-Maxion has higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating. Unique Fabricating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iochpe-Maxion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Iochpe-Maxion and Unique Fabricating, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iochpe-Maxion 0 1 0 0 2.00 Unique Fabricating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Iochpe-Maxion beats Unique Fabricating on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, sidebars, and crossbars; and metal stampings for commercial vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. In addition, the company offers light structural and automotive components, such as metal stampings for passenger vehicles, brake levers, pedal sets, welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces freight cars, railway wheels, and castings, as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive and heavy-duty truck, appliance, water heater, HVAC, aerospace, and medical markets in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

