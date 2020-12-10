Critical Survey: Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) versus Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cenovus Energy pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerplus pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enerplus has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Enerplus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy -14.15% -12.48% -6.55% Enerplus -130.21% 2.91% 1.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Enerplus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $15.21 billion 0.47 $1.65 billion $0.28 20.93 Enerplus $945.62 million 0.71 -$195.73 million $0.79 3.81

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cenovus Energy and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 2 5 7 0 2.36 Enerplus 0 2 7 0 2.78

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 17.32%. Enerplus has a consensus price target of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 55.73%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Cenovus Energy.

Summary

Enerplus beats Cenovus Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 10.6 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 26.6 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 181.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 22.7 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 31.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,167.3 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

