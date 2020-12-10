$21.93 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce sales of $21.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.88 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $20.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $69.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.80 billion to $69.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $73.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.70 billion to $74.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 194,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.69 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day moving average of $136.72. The firm has a market cap of $201.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.