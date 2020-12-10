Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report sales of $21.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.05 billion and the lowest is $21.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $20.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $81.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.55 billion to $82.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $88.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.57 billion to $90.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $403.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

