Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32,226 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $56.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

