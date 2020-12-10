Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.55.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Emerald has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $331.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Brian Field bought 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $53,141.29. Also, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Emerald by 66.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Emerald by 21.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerald during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Emerald during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emerald by 115.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

