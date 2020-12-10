Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

