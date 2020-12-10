Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

AUTL stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $484.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

