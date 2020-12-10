Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Gabelli downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

