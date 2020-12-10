Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.50.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 202,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 468,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,008,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 399,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.