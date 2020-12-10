Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.50.
IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 202,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 468,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,008,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 399,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
