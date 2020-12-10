Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLTZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.46. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $748.67 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

