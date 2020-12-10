Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $50.05 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

