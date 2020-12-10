Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday.

BKRIY stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

