Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BOUYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

