Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEYUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Keyera from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.