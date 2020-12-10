Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $950.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTVCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Britvic has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

