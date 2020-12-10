Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

MRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.44. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $425,885.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $775,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,188 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

