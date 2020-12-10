Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on ZLNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Zalando to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, November 9th.

ZLNDY opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. Zalando has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 217.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

