Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RLMD opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $90,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,450.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.