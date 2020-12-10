Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.74.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.50 to $0.55 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of ESVIF stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.37.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

