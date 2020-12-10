PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. ValuEngine cut PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $15,402,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,159,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $74.95 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

