Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $560.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report sales of $560.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $548.95 million and the highest is $571.30 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $474.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Shares of HELE opened at $213.21 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $218.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.74 and a 200 day moving average of $195.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

