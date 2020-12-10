BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) received a €73.00 ($85.88) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.44 ($69.93).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €63.44 ($74.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €55.34 and a 200-day moving average of €52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion and a PE ratio of -28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. BASF SE has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €69.80 ($82.12).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.