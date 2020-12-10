BidaskClub Upgrades Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Buy

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $143.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $179.45. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,431,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,917,000 after buying an additional 487,389 shares in the last quarter. Durational Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 103,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

