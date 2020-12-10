Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 75.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

