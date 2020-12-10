Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAVE. Barclays lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of SAVE opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 515.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

