SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SGH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $864.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.86 and a beta of 0.87.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,520.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SMART Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

