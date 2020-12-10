BidaskClub Downgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Strong Sell

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,564,000. AJO LP raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,028.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,238,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,539 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 781,390 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,697,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 671,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,358,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after acquiring an additional 640,413 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.