Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,283.11

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,283.11 and traded as high as $2,330.00. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) shares last traded at $2,319.44, with a volume of 1,818,385 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCDO shares. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,836.18 ($23.99).

Get Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,305.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,283.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.40 billion and a PE ratio of -134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.