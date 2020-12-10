Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHBI. TheStreet raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

SHBI stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $172.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 92,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 123.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 48,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 26,583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 583.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 83.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.